Galway Bay fm newsroom- A book of condolence for murdered journalist Lyra Mckee has been opened at City Hall in the last hour. (2.15pm)

The 29-year-old was shot dead during riots in Derry last Thursday.

Lyra McKee’s funeral takes place in Belfast tomorrow afternoon with President Michael D Higgins and Tánaiste Simon Coveney confirmed to attend.

