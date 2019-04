Galway Bay fm newsroom – A book of condolence is open at Galway County Council for the late Loughrea area Councillor Michael Fahy.

The Caherduff native and farmer passed away Tuesday evening following a short illness – having served his constituents for four decades.

His funeral takes place this evening and tomorrow.

People can sign the book at County Hall, Prospect Hill in the city during business hours until next Friday the 12th of April.