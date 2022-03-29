Bon Secours set to expand team in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Private hospital group Bon Secours is creating 450 new jobs nationwide, which includes the expansion of its team at its Dublin Road base in the city.

The firm has announced plans to invest 300 million euro as part of the new strategy.

250 positions will be created at a new hospital in Limerick, with a further 80 at its existing site in Cork and another 80 at its Dublin hospital.

The rest will be spread across its bases in Galway and Tralee – with the organisation looking to hire doctors, nurses and other health professionals.