Bon Secours set to expand Galway team with the creation of 25 new jobs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Private hospital group Bon Secours is set to expand its team in Galway, with the creation of 25 roles.

The firm is creating 450 jobs nationwide, as part of a 300 million euro investment.

As part of the investment, 250 positions will be created at a new hospital in Limerick, with a further 80 at its existing site in Cork, and another 80 at its Dublin hospital.

25 positions will be rolled out at its Galway city base at the Dublin Road, with a further 15 in Tralee. – with the organisation looking to hire doctors, nurses and other health professionals.

The group says new staff will include doctors, nurses and allied health professionals to support a continued investment in world-class facilities and technologically-advanced medical care across Ireland.

The healthcare group has 3,500 staff nationwide, with 500 consultants.

Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive, Bill Maher told Galway Bay fm news although there are recruitment challenges in the sector, he’s hopeful the right talent will be secured – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]