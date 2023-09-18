Bon Secours Hospital signs agreement to host clinical placements for TUS nursing students

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Bon Secours Hospital in Galway has signed an agreement with TUS to facilitate clinical placements for nursing students.

Technological University of the Shannon’s Athlone campus has agreed a ‘memorandum of understanding’ with the private hospital.

Clinical placements help ensure nursing students meet both national and international demands in evidence-based healthcare.

The partnership will give students a 360° view of the elective surgical pathway, while also providing work experience in community-based clinics.