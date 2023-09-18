Galway Bay FM

18 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Bon Secours Hospital signs agreement to host clinical placements for TUS nursing students

Share story:
Bon Secours Hospital signs agreement to host clinical placements for TUS nursing students

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Bon Secours Hospital in Galway has signed an agreement with TUS to facilitate clinical placements for nursing students.

Technological University of the Shannon’s Athlone campus has agreed a ‘memorandum of understanding’ with the private hospital.

Clinical placements help ensure nursing students meet both national and international demands in evidence-based healthcare.

The partnership will give students a 360° view of the elective surgical pathway, while also providing work experience in community-based clinics.

Share story:

Concerns over repeated Do Not Consume notices for Inishbofin water supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over repeated Do Not Consume notices being issued for the Inishbofin water supply. A notice was ...

12 new beds to open at Portiuncula Hospital today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 12 new beds are to be opened at Portiuncula Hospital today (mon sept 18) They’ll be located in the former outpatients...

Gardaí make 19th arrest over public disorder incident at Galway Shopping Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have arrested four more people in relation to the public order and endangerment incident at Galway Shopping Centre...

Financiers of the proposed Wind Farm in Connemara visit site

The financiers for the proposed offshore Wind Farm at the Sceirde Rocks – 9 miles into the Atlantic – visited Connemara this week for a first-...