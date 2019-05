Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Bon Secours Hospital may become part of one of the largest health groups in America

The Renmore facility is part of Bon Secours Health System, the largest private hospital group in Ireland

It’s now in advanced talks about a merger with Bon Secours Mercy Health in the US

According to today’s Sunday Times the two organisations signed a letter of intent last week and plan to finalise a “definitive merger agreement” over the coming months.