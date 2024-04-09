Galway Bay FM

9 April 2024

Bon Secours Galway announces €36.5m expansion plans

Bon Secours Hospital in Galway has announced major expansion plans worth €36.5m.

The investment will go toward the construction of two new theatres, and an extension of the Endoscopy Suite.

That’ll include an extra treatment room, sixteen endoscopy bays, four theatre recovery bays and fourteen surgical dayward bays.

This latest investment also coincides with the opening of new and upgraded facilities at Bon Secours, including a €1m MRI Scanner.

Bon Secours Health System Group Chief Executive, Bill Maher, said: “Aligned with its strategic 2025 Plan and with a projected investment of €36.5 million, this will reinforce Bon Secours Hospital Galway’s position as a premier healthcare provider in the west of Ireland, ensuring continued excellence in healthcare delivery for years to come.”

 

 

