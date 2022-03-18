Boil Water Notices remain in place for customers supplies in Gort and Eyrecourt.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Customers in Gort and Eyrecourt are being reminded by Irish Water and Galway County Council that boil water notices remain in place for both areas.

Those affected in Eyrecourt are served by the Ballinasloe Public Water Supply.

Boil water notices were issued in consultation with the HSE and over 3,000 customers are affected in both areas.

Customers are advised to boil their water before use and continue to do so until further notice.

In a statement, Irish Water are asking vulnerable customers or those who have concerns to contact the customer care team, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice and are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Galway County Council to resolve the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly as possible.