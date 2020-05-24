Boil water notice to come into effect for Kinvara from tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A boil water notice will come into effect for Kinvara from tomorrow morning.

The notice will facilitate essential repairs to a piece of equipment at the water treatment plant.

Areas set to be affected include Kinvara and the surrounding areas of Nogra, Moy, Dooras, Gortboy, Caheravoneen, Cahernamadra, Tralick, Crushooa and the west side of Ballinderreen village.

Irish Water says the repairs are expected to take place over several days and will involve taking the treatment processes offline, necessitating the boil water notice.

The boil water notice will come into effect from 9am tomorrow and will remain in place until further notice from Irish Water.

Further information can be found by contacting the Irish Water 24/7 customer care line at 1850 278 278, or by visiting water.ie.