Boil Water Notice lifted on Gort Public Water Supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long running Boil Water Notice has been lifted on the Gort Public Water Supply.

It was put in place four months ago to protect the health of a population of approximately 2,800 customers.

The lifting of the notice follows the completion of remedial works, and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results.

The decision by Irish Water and the County Council follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive.

The notice was issued in February due to a mechanical fault at the water treatment plant which impacted the disinfection process.