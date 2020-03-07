Boil water notice lifted in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A boil water notice in place over the past two months in Teeranea and Lettermore in Connemara has been lifted.

Operational and mechanical issues at the areas water treatment plant, associated with elevated levels of cloudiness, called for the boil notice in January.

Irish Water and Galway County Council have been working over the past couple of months to solve the issues.

Following consultation with the HSE, it’s now been confirmed the water is safe to drink as normal and the notice has been lifted with immediate effect.