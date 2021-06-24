Boil water notice lifted for Salthill estate hit by E-Coil

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A boil water notice issued for the Ard na Mara estate in Salthill following the detection of E-Coli has now been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was issued last week after the deadly bacteria was detected in the water supply in the area of Ard na Mara, as well as a section of Dalysfort Road.

Irish Water says as a result of continuous flushing of the water main network and verification monitoring of the water supply, the notice has now been lifted.

Customers are being advised that drinking water can now be consumed as normal.