Boil Water Notice lifted for localised area in Loughrea Town

Uisce Éireann wishes to notify customers that the Boil Water Notice issued in August 2023 on a localised area in Loughrea Town has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice has been lifted following the completion of water mains replacement works and satisfactory sampling results.

This decision follows a consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The estimated 170 customers impacted by the localised Boil Water Notice in all areas of Loughrea Town can now resume normal use of the public water supply.