Boil Water notice lifted for Kilconnell

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A long-running boil water notice for Kilconnell has been lifted.

It brings to an end a long running saga for the local community who have been without a consistent, clean water supply for several years.

Irish Water began carrying out sampling last week after Kilconnell was connected to the Cappataggle Community Group Water Scheme.

Independent County Councillor Tim Broderick says its been a long road and the news is a huge relief.

