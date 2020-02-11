Some projects to be scaled down as city councillors vote against allocating €2.5m in extra funding to Galway 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Some projects may be scaled down after Galway city councillors voted against giving an extra 2.5 million euro to Galway 2020.

The decision was taken at the city council’s monthly meeting in city hall last evening.

In a statement, Galway 2020 says it’s disappointed by the outcome of the meeting but as this weekend has proven – Galway 2020 is a very resilient project.

The decision on the extra funding was deferred until this week’s meeting, however, many councillors were still not satisfied with the details provided.

Several commented that they could not allocate the extra funding given the need for essential public infrastructure projects in the city.

Independent Councillor Colette Connolly said the city council must make sure the money is spent properly and that she is “sick, sore and tired,” of councillors being portrayed as negative towards Galway 2020.

Fianna Fail councillor Peter Keane said he didn’t want the legacy of Galway 2020 to be debt and deficit, while his party colleague Alan Cheevers described the situation as a car crash.

Some were in favour of the extra funding, however, with both councillors Donal Lyons and Noel Larkin both saying the money should be allocated to help seize the opportunities that come with the European designation.

This opinion was echoed by Chief Executive Brendan McGrath, who said he was confident that all the projects would be fully funded and that the 2020 programme would provide a major economic boost for the city and county.

CEO of Galway 2020 Patricia Philbin said if the extra funding was not allocated, some of the additional projects would have to be scaled down.

A motion against allocating more money to Galway 2020 was proposed by Independent councillor Collette Connolly and was seconded by Fianna Fail Councillor Peter Keane.

After more than two hours of discussion in council chambers, the motion not to grant the additional funds was passed by 11 votes to 5, with two absent.