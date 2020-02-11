Boil water notice lifted for Cleggan/Claddaghduff

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The boil water notice has been lifted in the Cleggan/Claddaghduff area.

The notice had impacted the supply which serves approximately 500 customers.

Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Galway County Council are advising customers that the drinking water can now be consumed as normal.

The boil water notice was issued at the beginning of the month due to mechanical issues at the water treatment plant.

Irish Water operation and compliance experts have since worked with colleagues in Galway County Council to carry out the necessary works at the plant to enable the notice to be lifted.