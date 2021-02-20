Boil Water Notice Issued For Teeranea/Lettermore with immediate effect

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Irish Water and Galway County Council wish to advise customers supplied by the Teeranea/Lettermore public water supply that a boil water notice has been issued for the supply with immediate effect.

This is due to ongoing operational and mechanical issues at the water treatment plant that have resulted in the treatment process being compromised. The notice also applies to the Lettercallow Group Water Scheme.

Over 900 customers who are supplied by the Teeranea/Lettermore Public Water Supply and the Lettercallow Group Water Scheme must boil their water before drinking and preparing food.

Customers are reminded that once tap water is boiled and cooled it will be safe for consumption.

The water is safe for all other applications including personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets.

Irish Water is working closely with Galway County Council to lift the notice as quickly as it is safe to do so.

Updates will be available from the Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.