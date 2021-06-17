Boil water notice issued for Salthill estate after detection of E-Coli

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A boil water notice has been issued for the Ard na Mara estate in Salthill following the detection of E-Coli.

The notice is in effect for Ard na Mara, as well as properties along Dalysfort Road located between Holland’s Shop and the entrance to Forster Park.

Just over 70 properties are affected and Irish Water says water must be boiled before being used for drinking or the preparing of food.

It’s advising residents that the water is safe for all other applications such as personal hygiene, bathing and the flushing of toilets.

The boil water notice will remain in place until further notice as Irish Water and the HSE continue to monitor the supply.