From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A boil water notice has been issued for customers supplied by the Inisbofin Public Water Supply.

Irish water says its due to a decline in the quality of treated water entering the public supply.

It says its working with Galway County Council to resolve the situation, with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly as possible.

Around 156 customers are currently affected- further information is available on the Irish Water website at Water.ie.