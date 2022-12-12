Boil Water Notice issued for Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has issued a temporary Boil Water Notice for customers supplied by Gort Public Water Supply, following consultation with the HSE.

The notice affects almost 2,800 customers – and is due to mechanical and instrumentation issues at the water treatment plant.

Irish Water says the fault has been caused by the freezing conditions which has impacted treatment and supply capabilities.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting Water.ie – with all of those affected advised to boil water until further notice.