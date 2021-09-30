Boil water notice issued for Glenamaddy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Boil Water notice has been issued for Glenamaddy.

The notice has been placed with immediate effect and affects approximately 818 people.

The supply served by the Glenamaddy Public Water Supply is at risk due to the deterioration in raw water quality entering the plant.

Following advice from the Health Service Executive,Irish Water and Galway County Council a Boil Water Notice has been issued to protect consumers in Glenamaddy.

Any Irish Water vulnerable customers will be contacted directly regarding the placing of the notice.