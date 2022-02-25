Boil water notice issued for Eyrecourt

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A boil water notice has been issued for residents in the Eyrecourt area supplied by Ballinasloe Public Water Supply with immediate effect.

Irish Water says it’s due to low levels of residual chlorine detected in part of the water supply network.

It says it’s working with Galway County Council to resolve the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly as possible.

Around 350 customers are currently affected – further information is available on the Irish Water website at Water.ie.