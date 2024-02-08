Galway Bay FM

Boil Water Notice issued for customers supplied by Carna Kilkieran Public Water Supply

A boil water notices has been issued for over 2,000 customers in the Carna and Kilkieran areas.

Uisce Eireann has consulted with the HSE to issue the notice, following the detection of cryptosporidium in the water supply.

A map of the affected area is available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie

The notice is in place until further notice and Uisce Eireann says it working to lift it as soon as possible

