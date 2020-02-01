Boil water notice issued for Cleggan-Claddaghduff area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A boil water notice has been put in place in the Cleggan-Claddaghduff area – affecting nearly 600 people.

It follows a mechanical issue at the water treatment plant which has compromised the disinfection process.

Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Galway County Council are advising those on the Cleggan/Claddaghduff Public Water Supply to boil water before consumption.

The areas affected by the notice are Rusheen, Aughrus beg, Gannoughs, Aughrus More, Patches, Emlagh, Grallagh, Leagaun, Rossadillisk, Attigoddaun, Mooreen, Trean, Claddaghduff, Cleggan and surrounding areas.

Customers in those areas are reminded that water must be boiled for any drinks which contain water, the preparation of salads and other foods which are not cooked before eating, brushing teeth, and making ice.