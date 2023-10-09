Galway Bay FM

9 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Boil water notice for the Kinvara Public Supply and Corranroo Group Scheme

Share story:
Boil water notice for the Kinvara Public Supply and Corranroo Group Scheme

A boil water notice has been put in place for all areas served by the Kinvara Public Supply and Corranroo Group Scheme.

The supply is at risk due to mechanical issues experienced at the treatment works.

Following advice from the Health Service Executive the boil notice was issued.

Water authority Uisce Eireann says water needed for drinking, cooking and brushing of teeth must be boiled before use.

 

 

Share story:

Two ATU students from Galway win awards at Worldskills National Final

Galway Bay FM newsroom-ATU has won six awards at this year’s Worldskills National Final in Dublin-including two ATU Galway apprentices. Keith Roberts fr...

SIPTU radiographers in Galway vote for industrial action

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Radiographers in University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital have voted overwhelmingly for industrial action in a dispute o...

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris to visit ATU Mountbellew

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is to visit ATU Mountbellew this day week Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has arranged the visit so the Higher Educati...

Education Minister to address Galway gathering of country's school principals

The National Association of Principals and Deputies will hold its Annual Conference in Galway city this week It will take place from Wednesday to Friday a...