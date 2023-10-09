Boil water notice for the Kinvara Public Supply and Corranroo Group Scheme

Share story:

A boil water notice has been put in place for all areas served by the Kinvara Public Supply and Corranroo Group Scheme.

The supply is at risk due to mechanical issues experienced at the treatment works.

Following advice from the Health Service Executive the boil notice was issued.

Water authority Uisce Eireann says water needed for drinking, cooking and brushing of teeth must be boiled before use.