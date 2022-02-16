Boil water notice for Gort remains in place

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water and Galway County Council has moved to advise households that the boil water notice for customers supplied by Gort public supply remains in place.

The notice was issued in early February, in consultation with the Health Service Executive.

It’s due to a mechanical fault at Gort Water Treatment Plant and has been put in place to protect the health of a population of approximately 2,800 customers.

Customers are advised to boil their water before use and continue to do so until further notice.

Alternative water supplies in the form of bulk tankers are in place at Church Street and in the Punchpowl Estate on the Ennis Road.