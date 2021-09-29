Boil Water Notice for Barna area lifted with immediate effect

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Following consultation with the Health Service Executive , Irish Water can confirm that the Boil Water Notice impacting customers supplied by the Galway City West Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect and the water is safe to drink.

The notice was issued on 24 September as a precautionary measure to protect the health of consumers supplied by the Galway City West Public Water Supply in the areas of Barna Village, Truskey West and Truskey East, Barr Aille, Fermoyle, Ballard and along the Connemara Coast Road as far as Furbo, and on the Barna/Galway Road as far as Silverstrand.

The Boil Water Notice was put in place due to issues with the disinfection of the water at Tonabruckey Reservoir. Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts worked to resolve the situation as quickly and as safely as possible.