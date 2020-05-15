Bohermore and Rahoon cemeteries to reopen on Monday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is to re-open Bohermore and Rahoon cemeteries to visitors on Monday – on a restricted basis.

It’s as the country is set to enter phase one of easing coronavirus restrictions.

For the first week, opening hourswill be between 8am and 10.45am and again from 2pm until 6pm from Monday to Saturday.

Meanwhile Sunday opening hours will be between 1.30pm and 4.15pm.

Both cemeteries will be closed from 10.45 until 2 to facilitate funerals if required and all visitors are being asked to leave at the requested time.

No car parking will be permitted at the cemeteries with the exception of cars that have a disabled badge.

The public is also being asked to give priority to senior citizens and anyone that has been cocooning from 8 until 9.30 each morning on a voluntary basis.

