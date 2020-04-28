Body representing hairdressers says government must intervene to save jobs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A body representing Galway hairdressers says the Government must intervene to prevent massive job losses in the sector.

It’s estimated there are up to 1500 hairdressing professionals operating in Galway.

The Hairdressing Council argues the industry is facing an unprecedented number of salon closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s calling on the Government to introduce a series of measures to support the sector.

These include a reduction or holiday from commercial rates, a reduction on insurance costs for salons that are currently closed and more clarity with regards to safe return to work practices for industry workers and clients.

Spokesperson for the Hairdressing Council Paul Griffin says the group is taking steps to help salons prepare to reopen…

