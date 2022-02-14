Body recovered in Dangan in search for missing Dublin man

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A body has been recovered in the Dangan area as part of the search for missing Dublin man Dean McCann.

A Garda appeal was launched after the 28 year old had last been seen in the Galway area the weekend before last.

The Drumcondra native had been last sighted at an ATM at Eyre Square shortly after 7am on Sunday morning February 6th.

Gardaí say that following the recovery of a body in Dangan yesterday, the search has been stood down.

An Garda Síochána have moved to thank the public for their assistance.