Body recovered during search for missing Inis Oirr woman

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The body of a woman was located off the Galway coast yesterday during a search for a woman who had gone missing from her home on the Aran Islands.

The 70 year old woman was reported missing from Inis Oírr early yesterday (21/3) and a search followed.

The Aran Islands RNLI Lifeboat, Doolin-based Coastguard and Rescue helicopter 115 were all part of the search.

Helicopter crew located the body of a woman off the coast of Galway last evening and RNLI crews brought her ashore to Rossaveal and the search was stood down.

