4 July 2024

Body recovered along Inishbofin coast named as fisherman John Burke

The body recovered along Inishbofin coast has been named as missing fisherman John Burke from the island.

It’s understood Mr Burke’s boat had not returned to shore for two days and was found overturned near where his body was found.

A search effort, which included lifeboats and a Coast Guard helicopter, was launched last night for the 51 year-old.

Mr Burke’s body was recovered along the shore on the north side of the island shortly after midnight.

