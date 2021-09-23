Body found near Kinvara shoreline identified

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The body located on the shoreline in Kinvara has been identified as that of a woman who had been missing from the Tyrone area.

It follows a post mortem examination.

A person out walking near the shoreline made the discovery at around 11.30am on Tuesday at Doorus, north of Kinvara.

The PSNI says it is no longer searching for missing person Laura Vizgirdaite, following the discovery made in Galway.

The 22 year old was last seen in the Far Circular Road area of Dungannon on Sunday 12th September.

At the time, it was believed Laura may have made her way to County Clare.

The death is NOT being treated as suspicious.