Body discovered in search for missing Claregalway man

A body has been discovered in the search for a man missing from Claregalway.

39 year old Paul Fahy was last seen leaving his home in Cregmore on the morning of Friday, October 27th.

Extensive searches of all parts of the local area have been ongoing since then

Gardaí say the missing person appeal has been stood down following the discovery of a body yesterday afternoon.