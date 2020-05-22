Boats unable to dock in Inis Oírr after high winds throw skip off pier

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents of Inis Oírr have raised alarm after a skip fell off the island’s pier last night – which they say is preventing boats from docking.

There are fears that passenger ferries, rescue lifeboats and cargo boats won’t be able to access the smallest of the Aran Islands as the exact location of the skip is unknown.

The incident occurred a day after Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell urged the govenment now to row back on its commitment to develop the pier to make it safer.

According to Deputy Farrell, the lights along the pier are broken and there are broken wires and pipes, and a crack running along the pier.

Deputy Farrell has alerted Galway County Council to the incident