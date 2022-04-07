Board turns down proposal to redevelop Seapoint

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- An Bord Pleanála has backed the city council’s decision to refuse permission for a proposal to redevelop Seapoint in Salthill.

Applicant Oldside Enterprises Limited had appealed the city council’s refusal of the project at the seaside location to the higher planning authority.

The application led by Oldside Enterprises Ltd sought to demolish a number of structures at Salthill Road Upper and single storey extensions to the south and east of the existing Seapoint building.

Under the plans, there would be minor renovations to the existing Seapoint Building and the construction of a mixed use 3-storey new build.

This would provide for leisure centre use on the ground and first floor, with seven residential units above on the second floor level.

The plan would also see a mixed use 4-storey new build, comprising of ground floor retail, first floor café and one duplex 5-bed apartment.

In refusing permission last October, city planners had cited six factors.

One cited concerns over the design proposed for the southern and eastern gables and its interface with the public realm.

In its appeal, the applicant had argued the development is vital to the future sustainability of the existing commercial use of the site.

An Bord Pleanala has now backed the city council’s refusal of the plan.

The board stated the proposed development would provide a poor standard of design, in the context of the character of the surrounding built environment and public realm amenity areas.