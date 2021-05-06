Board states plan for Mervue’s Crown Square apartment complex is suitable for formal application

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has issued its recommendation that a consultation for a major apartment complex at Crown Square in Mervue is a reasonable application for a formal submission.

Crown Square Developments Limited submitted its consultation to An Bord Pleanála in December last year for its plan to build 345 ‘build-to-rent’ apartments, a creche and associated site works.

The Strategic Housing Development would be located at the junction of Monivea Road and Joyce’s Road.

The An Bord Pleanála recommendation now clears the way for a formal application to be lodged.