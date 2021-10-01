Board sets revised mid November target date for Galway ring road decision

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: A long awaited decision on the N6 Galway Ring Road project has been delayed until mid November.

The planning board is still considering evidence that was presented during the course of a lengthy oral hearing into the application last year.

The proposed €600 million euro ring road project for Galway city would run from a location close to the existing M6 motorway on to a site west of Bearna.

After a number of earlier deferrals, a decision on project had been expected by the end of this week.

An Bord Pleanála says the case is at board level and has been extended due to the “complexity of issues” involved in respect of the case.

The proposal was first lodged in October 2018 and also involved a lengthy oral hearing.

The controversial plans are expected to impact 500 landowners, 44 houses and 11 businesses with Compulsory Acquisition Notices already issued.

An Bord Pleanála has now set a revised target date of the 19th November for the long awaited decision.