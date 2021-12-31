Board refuses licence for telecommunications structure at Renmore Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An application for a licence to erect a telecommunications structure in Renmore has been refused.

The plan led by Cignal Infrastructure Ltd would have involved the erection of a 15 metre telecommunications monopole structure within a residential neighbourhood at Renmore Park.

In refusing the licence, An Bord Pleanála cited a number of factors.

One states it is considered that insufficient evidence has been provided in respect of alternative sites to support the location of the development.

The Board considered the proposed development would negatively impact on the general amenity of the area, including the value of the public space which includes an area of outdoor dining space associated with the adjacent café.

The order concludes that the development would conflict with government policy which seeks to direct such development away from residential areas.