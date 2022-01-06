Board Pleanála considering plan to build over 100 homes in Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans to build over 100 residential units in Claregalway.

The strategic housing development would be located at Lakeview.

The application for the residential development is being led by K King Construction Limited.

It would see the demolition of buildings to make way for the construction of 111 residential units.

These would consist of 73 houses and 38 apartments as well as a creche and associated site works.

An Bord Pleanála is due to issue its decision in April.

Photo – Lakeview SHD