Board overturns county council’s refusal of plan for residential development in Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council’s decision to refuse a plan for 48 residential units in Moycullen has been overturned by An Bord Pleanála.

The plan is led by Baile Uí Choirc Fearainn Teoranta and would be based in Ballyquirke.

It also provides for a creche, community café, public realm landscaping and a new pedestrian and vehicular access from the N59 Clifden Road.

Last September, county planners turned down the proposal based on nine considerations.

One had stated it was considered the use mix proposed of 92% residential and 8% commercial does not provide for the appropriate development response to give effect to the zoning objective of the site.

The planning authority was also not satisfied that the proposal would not adversely affect the integrity of the Lough Corrib SAC, Lough Corrib SPA, Galway Bay Complex SAC and the Inner Galway SPA in light of their conservation objectives.

The applicant appealed this refusal to An Bord Pleanála.

The higher planning authority has now granted permission subject to 19 conditions.

The Board agreed with the screening assessment and conclusion carried out in the Inspector’s report that the various SAC and SPA areas are the only European Sites in respect of which the proposed development has the potential to have a significant effect.

The Board was satisfied that the proposed development, by itself or in combination with other plans or projects, would not adversely affect the integrity of the European Sites, in view of the sites’ conservation objectives.

It’s also stated that the proportion of residential to commercial shall be as per the drawings submitted to the planning authority in July 2020.