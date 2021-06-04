Board overturns city council refusal to retain mobile coffee van in Salthill

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has overturned Galway City Council’s refusal of an application to retain a mobile coffee van at Blackrock in Salthill.

The higher planning authority has backed the proposal subject to four conditions.

The proposal led by Mc Hugh Property Holdings Ltd sought the retention of an adapted mobile vehicle for the sale of hot drinks and snacks at a site in Pollnarooma West.

City planners had turned down the retention application based on four main considerations.

One had stated the retention of the van on lands specifically zoned for recreational and amenity purposes does not fall within any of the zoning categories or uses which would be open for consideration.

It also stated it would result in poor contextual reference to the existing high quality coastal environment and the existing built form at the location.

An Bord Pleanála has overturned this refusal with four conditions attached to the grant of permission.

Of the conditions attached, one states the retention applies for two years.

Another states the site is to be reinstated on removal of the mobile structure.