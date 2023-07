Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Board of the National Library of Ireland has held a meeting at University of Galway.

This represents the first ever meeting of the current board to be held outside of the campus on Kildare Street in Dublin.

President of Ollscoil na Gaillimhe Professor Ciarán O’hÓgartaigh is Deputy Chair of the National Library of Ireland board.

As part of the Galway visit, the board members were given a tour of the James Hardiman Library and the Hardiman Research Building.