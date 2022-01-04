Board due to determine appeal on plan for Renville sports facility next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála is due to issue a decision in the coming weeks on the latest bid to develop a major sports facility at Renville West in Oranmore, after deciding not to hold an oral hearing.

The project received the green light from county planners in September, after a second bid to advance the amenity, led by Renville Sports Project Committee.

In June 2020, An Bord Pleanála refused a former application for the development due to concerns over traffic hazard issues.

The plan would involve a looped amenity walkway throughout the site and connectivity to the existing amenity walkways at Renville Park and also a public playground area.

It provides for three grassed playing pitches, one all weather synthetic playing pitch and three warm up or training areas as well as site lighting.

There will also be a covered terrace, a single storey toilet block and a hurling wall.

Under the plan, car parking is provided for up to 234 vehicles as well as six coach spaces and 184 bicycle parking spaces.

There will also be changes to provide vehicular and pedestrian access onto a local road, to the south of the site, to serve the proposed development and to provide for revised access to serve the existing public car parks.

County planners gave the project their backing with 14 conditions attached.

That decision is now subject to an appeal to An Bord Pleanala from a group of local residents.

The group argues that if the 34 acre development was to proceed, the change in characteristics would represent a loss of wellbeing that would be of far greater detrimental effect on the Oranmore/Maree community than a perceived suitable location for such a development.

The third party appellants further requested that an oral hearing is held to hear concerns and observations.

However, after considering the request, the board has decided to determine the appeal without an oral hearing.

It is due to issue its decision at the end of next month.