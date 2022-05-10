Board considering plan for major student complex in Westside

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála is due to issue its decision in August on a proposal to build a major student accommodation complex in Westside.
The plan to provide 240 student bedspaces is led by Westside Shopping Centre Limited.
The strategic housing development would be located at a site at Westside Shoping Centre at Seamus Quirke Road.
The site is located in the south-eastern corner of the Westside Shopping Centre car park.
The proposed development would involve:the construction of a part one to part seven storey building with a café unit and 240 bedspaces.
The 240 bedspaces are provided in 32 clusters ranging in size from four- bedspaces to eight-bedspaces.
All clusters are served by a communal living/kitchen/dining room.
