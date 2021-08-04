Board backs city council decision to approve plan for new building at Galway Rape Crisis Centre

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has backed Galway City Council’s decision to grant Galway Rape Crisis Centre planning permission for a new building at Claddagh Quay.

GRCC is dedicated to providing a professional and confidential counselling and support service for those in the community affected by sexual abuse and sexual violence.

The project involves the demolition of the existing substandard building and the construction of a new three-storey base.

City planners had approved the plan in late January subject to 21 conditions.

However, the project was later subject to a third party appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

Concerns included the site’s zoning in relation to the provisions of the Galway City Development Plan as well as the preservation of the historical culture of the Claddagh village.

An Bord Pleanála has granted permission with nine conditions.

One states the glazed facade to the top floor is to be vertical and not at an angle.

The roof is also to be lowered to a flat pitch with a maximum height of 12.75 metres.