Blockade continues outside Liffey meats in Ballinasloe as Creed calls on farmers to stand down

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A blockade is continuing outside Liffey Meats near Ballinasloe this afternoon.

It comes as the Agriculture Minister has appealed to beef farmers to stand down at blockades nationwide.

While at the Ploughing Championships in Carlow today, Michael Creed said the reputation of Irish beef abroad is being put in jeopardy by the two-month old dispute.

Protesters lifted a blockade at Dawn Meats’ Slane plant yesterday while farmers outside other factories are meeting to determine if they’ll continue with their blockades over beef prices.

The number of protestors joining the blockade outside the Liffey Meats plant in Taughmaconnell has continued to increase throughout the week.

More at 3 as Independent Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice says following last night’s Dail debate on the crisis, he is pressing the case on behalf of local farmers…