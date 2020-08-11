Blackrock Diving Tower to reopen tomorrow but crowds will be monitored

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council will reopen Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill tomorrow morning but crowds will be closely monitored.

The waterside amenity was shut earlier today after concerns were raised over large crowds lining up at the tower without social distancing.

However, a spokesperson for the city council says officials were satisfied that no crowds gathered in the area today and decided to reopen access to the tower tomorrow morning.

The spokesperson said the council will continue to monitor crowds on a daily basis and if the situation is deemed unsafe, access will be temporarily blocked again.

The same protocol is in place for all public amenities in the city – with the spokesperson adding that the local authority is reacting to situations as they happen.

He added that all decisions are taken on the basis of public safety and social distancing.

Meanwhile, road access to Silverstrand has been blocked this afternoon and will remain closed this evening.

It’s due to large volumes of traffic attempting to use the road today – and the car park being full.