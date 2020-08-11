Blackrock Diving Tower shuts down over social distancing concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council has shut down Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill as concerns over a lack of social distancing mount.

The closure came into effect this afternoon following consultation between city officials and the gardaí in Salthill.

The local authority says the decision was made due to large crowds gathering at the amenity without social distancing.

It comes as Galway recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 day period.

Meanwhile, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn has warned that the public needs to be vigilant as the virus continues to spread to all areas of the country.

Spokesperson for Galway City Council, Gary McMahon says the facility will remain closed for the foreseeable future and the closure will be reviewed on an ongoing business.

