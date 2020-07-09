Blackrock Diving Tower set for makeover

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Blackrock diving tower is set for a makeover in the coming weeks.

Galway city council has appointed a painting contractor to refresh the iconic structure in Salthill.

The tower has become discoloured in recent years due to its exposure to the elements at the seaside village.

Local Fine Gael councillor Clodagh Higgins says it’s crucial that the landmark is maintained appropriately, especially as more visitors come to Salthill during the summertime.

Councillor Higgins says the painting works are due to be carried out before the end of July…